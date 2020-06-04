Virginia M. Strizzi
1924 - 2020
Virginia M. Strizzi, 95, formerly of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Smudski) Jablonski. Prior to retirement, she had been a co-owner of Soup 'N' Sandwich at Greengate Mall. She was a former member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Strizzi; daughter, Suzette S. Cronin; two brothers, James and Joseph Jablonski; and two sisters, Edna Martin and Esther Dearstyne. She is survived by her grandson, Brian Cronin and wife Jessica, of Bay Village, Ohio; her granddaughter, Gretchen Cronin, of Alexandria, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Abby and Noah Cronin; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring the family's request, all services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMurray Hills Manor, 249 W. McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
