Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Virginia M. Sukay


1927 - 2019
Virginia M. Sukay Obituary
Virginia M. (Arbore) Sukay, 92, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in St. Anne Home. She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Export, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Frenchek Arbore. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and retired as an LPN for Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a self-taught, talented artist, specializing in oils. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Sukay; and two brothers, Joseph and James Arbore. She is survived by her five children, Debra Wonsettler (Doug), of Medina, Ohio, Thomas J. Sukay (Connie), of Naples, Fla., Lawrence Sukay (Elisabeth), of San Diego, Calif., Amy Sukay (Dustin Heeter), of Clarksburg, and Melissa Shaughnessy (Bernie), of Canonsburg; 10 grandchildren, Adam Cox (Stephanie), Eric Cox (Danielle), Alison Berger (Shane), Lindsey Burghardt (Will), Elizabeth Sukay (fiance Mark), Vanessa Sukay, Ryan Moats, Courtney Jackson (Perry), and Brendan and Alex Shaughnessy; 10 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Virginia from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in THE CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pink Fund, P.O. Box 603, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303, pinkfund.org. Virginia's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
