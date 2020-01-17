|
|
Virginia M. Woodward, 98, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born June 1, 1921, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph Costa Sr. and Anne Monskie Bentz. Virginia was a loving homemaker and also worked as a beautician. She was a member of Christian Biblical Church of God and was dedicated to God and the study of scripture. She was a devoted mother to her children and was passionate about cooking, baking and canning. She made the best homemade pies and bread. She traveled the world and was blessed to have her independence for 98 years. Additionally, she enjoyed mowing on her John Deere tractors. In addition to her parents, Joseph Costa Sr. and Anne (Monskie) Bentz, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. Woodward; a son, Rodney Woodward; a granddaughter, Deborah Amanda Copper; and a sister, Phyllis Monskie. She is survived by her children, Arthur W. Woodward and his partner, Constance Allgood, Deborah Copper and husband, Ronald, Virginia Woodward and husband, Naaman Minton and Douglas Woodward and wife, Laura; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524. N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in St. Clair Cemetery.
Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020