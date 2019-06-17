Virginia "Marky" Markovich, 86, of Laughlintown, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born July 3, 1932, in Laughlintown, a daughter of the late William C. and Evelyn V. (Berringer) Marks. She was a member of Laughlintown Christian Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a nurse at Latrobe hospital for 41 years. She was a 1953 graduate of Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In 1967, she helped start the Ligonier Valley ambulance service, where she spent many years caring for the people of the valley and mentoring fellow EMS workers long after her retirement. In her retirement, she continued to serve her community as a Veterans cab driver for 13 years. She loved to play cards and go to lunch with her loyal nursing classmates. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the memories made spending time with her family and friends at the lake. She relished the opportunity to make her home a home to anyone who needed it -- she was happiest with a house full of people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. Markovich, and a daughter, Debra Shipley. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Edward) Matson, and their children, Jared and his fiancee Rachael, Joshua (Taylor), Lindsey and Tara; son-in-law Michael Shipley and his children, Chad Shipley, Brandon and his fiancee Chrissy, Michelle (Trent) Perry and Stacy Shipley; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Bria, Connor and Alexander; one brother, Robert L. (Connie) Marks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Laughlintown Christian Church with George W. Umplett Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laughlintown Christian Church, P.O. Box 102, Laughlintown, PA 15655.