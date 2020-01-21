|
Virginia "Jean" Mikula, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The Grove at Irwin. She was born Nov. 27, 1930, in McKeesport, daughter of the late John and Mary Pamaibo Yagan. She was a member of St. Agnes Church and enjoyed playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mikula Sr., in 2013; daughter, Karen Clark and her husband Ted; and sister, Mary Louise Squires. She is survived by her son, Joseph Jr. and his wife Shelly; daughter, Susan Rhodes and her husband Lenny; sister, Pat Fredley; grandchildren, Geoff, Noel, Dawn, Melissa, Tara, Joseph, Nathan and Zachary; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2020