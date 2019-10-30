|
Virginia "Ginger" Pundai Murphy, 95, of Hostetter, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 10, 1924, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Pundai and Ella (Washnock) Pundai. Ginger was a pioneer for women in the workforce. Working for Carborundum during World War II, she advanced through her career to become a quality control inspector. Ginger was a longtime member of the Unity Township Zoning Commission, where she gave years of service to the community. She volunteered for many years to work at the voting polls in Whitney during elections and was inducted into the voter hall of fame for having not missed a vote for 50 consecutive years. She loved being social and led an active life until the end. Over the years, she traveled extensively including memorable trips to see the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Acropolis in Greece and the Church of the Savior in Russia. At home, she enjoyed flower gardening and working in her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Regis L. Murphy; one son, Regis L. Murphy; one sister, Alverta Robinson; and her beloved pets Spotty, Puff Ball, Suzie, Oscar, Iko, Bear and Isi. Ginger is survived by two daughters, Diane L. Murphy, of Hostetter, Va., L. (Ginger) Murphy and Andy Veres, of Alexandria, Va.; one brother, Joseph Pundai and his wife, Carol, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and she is also survived by her pets, Anubis, Mouse, Star and Joey.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Chad Ficorilli, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to your local Humane Society or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or at www.aspca.org. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
