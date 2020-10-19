1/1
Virginia R. DeTesta
1923 - 2020
Virginia R. (Lutz) DeTesta, 97, of Manor, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Belington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Guie and Ruth (Poling) Lutz, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. DeTesta; a daughter, Debra Lavelle; son-in-law, Michael Lupinacci; and siblings Clayton Lutz, Alfred Lutz, Doris Lutz, and Gloria Nitz. She was a retired clerk for the Postal Service, Adamsburg Post Office. She was a member of Manor Presbyterian Church where she formerly served as a deacon, church treasurer and secretary, and a member of the choir. She is survived by her children, Lawrence E. (Mary Esther) DeTesta and Carolyn Lupinacci; her grandchildren, Jason DeTesta, Thomas DeTesta, Michael J. Lupinacci (Veronica Sheehan), Mellissa Lupinacci (Wes Dugan), Christopher (Abby) Lavelle, and Mandy Kurtz (Nate Frankenberger); her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Tanner, and Gillian DeTesta, Hailey, Caleb, Alan James, Savanna, and Isabella Lavella; a sister, Esmer Tackis of Florida; sister-in-law, Amy DeTesta, of South Carolina; also, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Manor Presbyterian Church or Manor Public Library. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
