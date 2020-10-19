Virginia R. (Lutz) DeTesta, 97, of Manor, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Belington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Guie and Ruth (Poling) Lutz, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. DeTesta; a daughter, Debra Lavelle; son-in-law, Michael Lupinacci; and siblings Clayton Lutz, Alfred Lutz, Doris Lutz, and Gloria Nitz. She was a retired clerk for the Postal Service, Adamsburg Post Office. She was a member of Manor Presbyterian Church where she formerly served as a deacon, church treasurer and secretary, and a member of the choir. She is survived by her children, Lawrence E. (Mary Esther) DeTesta and Carolyn Lupinacci; her grandchildren, Jason DeTesta, Thomas DeTesta, Michael J. Lupinacci (Veronica Sheehan), Mellissa Lupinacci (Wes Dugan), Christopher (Abby) Lavelle, and Mandy Kurtz (Nate Frankenberger); her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Tanner, and Gillian DeTesta, Hailey, Caleb, Alan James, Savanna, and Isabella Lavella; a sister, Esmer Tackis of Florida; sister-in-law, Amy DeTesta, of South Carolina; also, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Manor Presbyterian Church or Manor Public Library. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.