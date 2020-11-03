Virginia "Ginny" (Haluska Sprenkel) Szwarc, 84, of Unity Township, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, peacefully in hospice care at Excela Latrobe, with children at bedside due to complications from stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosed in February 2020. Born in Pittsburgh in October 1936, her 34-year career as a nursing instructor started at Latrobe Area Hospital School of Nursing in 1967 before she was hired as a charter member of the IUP nursing faculty, where she helped train 3,200 future nurses over 28 years. Ginny was the first college graduate of two proud Polish immigrant families upon completing her BS in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh (1958). Her studies in medicine continued throughout life, completing a master's in nursing from Pitt (1972) and a nurse practitioner degree (1998), also from Pitt. Her most significant community project was being a founding volunteer of Action for Animals, a group dedicated to being a no-kill shelter for Westmoreland County. Many sick animals were healed to adoptable status through her instinctive nurturing when the organization was operated out of people's homes before attracting investors and grants for their current facility. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she spent three weeks in Louisiana as a Red Cross volunteer. Throughout their lives her hands-on nursing skills helped her children recover from various medical problems, some of them life-threatening. She was an enthusiastic reader, floral gardener, cook and avid traveler. Annual trips to Myrtle Beach started in 1968, the most recent family gathering was there in September. Following retirement, she visited Australia, Japan, Italy, Poland, Aruba, and Canada. By attending the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, she achieved a lifelong dream. Other travel highlights include ski trips to the Rockies and Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii cruises. A roller skater as a child, she transitioned into skiing in her 30s and was a pass-holder for 45 years at Seven Springs and a member of the Mon Valley Ski Club. Replacement knees restored her joy of the sport for her final 12 years on the slopes, ending at age 80. Throughout life, these journeys were enjoyed with her parents, children and friends, which include the relatives mentioned below. She was preceded in death by her father, Aloysius Raymond Szwarc, and mother, Virginia Koslowski Szwarc, both of Pittsburgh; her late first husband and father of her four children, Raymond F. Haluska Sr., formerly of Johnstown; and her brother, Aloysius Raymond Szwarc Jr. Her sister-in-law, Carol H. Szwarc, of Kendell Park, N.J., is among the survivors. Missing her eternally will be her children, Raymond F. Haluska Jr., of Unity, Ronald (Haluska Sprenkel) Szwarc, currently of Upper Marlboro, Md., Richard Alan (Sprenkel) Haluska and his wife, Angel Anderson Haluska, of Anderson, S.C., and Susan L. (Sprenkel) Haluska, of Monroeville, who followed in her mother's footsteps and became a nurse. She is also survived by nieces, Sharon Szwarc O'Brien and Carol McGrade, of New Jersey, and Renee Roberge Cook, of Idaho. Also mourning are grandchildren, Jennifer Haluska and Keleigh Frazier, of Anderson, S.C., as well as siblings Graham, Douglas and Amanda Szwarc, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Amelia Nkosi, of Brakpan, South Africa. She was the proud great-grandmother of Emma and Harper Frazier, of Anderson, S.C., and Khanyi Nkosi, of Brakpan, South Africa. Additionally, Ginny is survived by dozens of cousins from both of her parents' families. In the months following cremation, a series of private ceremonies involving family and friends at dates and locations to be finalized will be conducted. Memorial donations to animal and environmental organizations, the nursing departments at the University of Pittsburgh or Indiana University of Pennsylvania or other medical-related charities would make her proud.



