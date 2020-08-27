Vito N. Palatella, 88, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Redstone Highlands Hospice, Greensburg. Born March 14, 1932, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late John and Angelina (Matarrese) Palatella. Vito was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. He first worked for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge followed by a stint as a delivery driver for both Nickles and Hathaway bakeries in Apollo. Vito was employed for a time at NUMEC before starting with US Steel in Vandergrift in 1964, where he held various positions during his 24 years there, retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. Vito liked swimming at the Vandergrift Pool, at Crooked Creek, and Pine Run. While late wife Dolores was known for her incredible baking, Vito was the one who prepared the delicious pizzelles for holiday gatherings. He most loved spending time with his family, enjoyed many family gatherings over the years, watching Steelers and Penn State football, and sharing his knowledge of the history of Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, Vito was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores M. (Cihat) Palatella, who passed away April 10, 2012; son-in-law, Kevin Rimmel; and his sister, Mary S. Palatella. Vito is survived by his children, Anna Marie (Jim Hicks) Palatella, of Greensburg, Kathleen "Kathy" Rimmel, of Lower Burrell, John S. (Sheila Bonney) Palatella, of Olney, Md., and Dianna N. (Josh Slingluff) Palatella, of Crabtree; grandchildren, Matthew Rimmel, of Lower Burrell, Kirstie Palatella, of Sykesville, Md., Juliana Palatella, of Baltimore, Md., Anthony Palatella, of Sykesville, Md., Angelina Slingluff, of Crabtree, and Nicole Slingluff, of Crabtree; sister, Rosalind D. (Palatella) Riley, of Washington Township; and his sister-in-law, Darlene (Floyd "Skip") Stiles, of Ebensburg, Pa. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Please respect the current state mandates, which limit visitations to no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of protective masks, and social distancing. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until parting prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Vito and his late sister Mary, who passed away at the beginning of the pandemic, at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Vito's family would like to acknowledge the staff of both the skilled nursing unit and the hospice unit at Redstone Highlands for their kindness and compassion during Vito's stay. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Vito's memory to the Disabled American Veterans
