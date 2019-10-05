|
Vittorio "Vic" LoBasso, 88, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Chieti, Italy, son of the late Vito and Nicoletta (Romeo) LoBasso. Vic was a retired superintendent with the former National Aluminum Co. in Murrysville. His passions in life were family, friends, fishing and food. Cooking and camping were two of his biggest passions that he loved to share with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and his outgoing, charming and loving personality. He lived life to the fullest always. Vic came to America from Molfetta, Italy, when he was only 19 years old on a Merchant Marine boat with only $11 in his pocket and created a life and family that we will forever cherish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adored daughter, Lisa LoBasso Whorral. He is survived by his loving family, sons, Frank LoBasso, of Ambridge, and John LoBasso, of Canonsburg; twin daughters, Diana (Gregg) LoBasso Zernich, of Hopewell, and Dana LoBasso, of Greensburg; a sister, Teresa Petrucelli, of Italy; former wife and dear friend, Marlene Revolt, of Greensburg; son-in-law, Dr. Greg Whorral, of Greensburg; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Antoney LoBasso, Michael Whorral, Sydney Whorral, Samuel LoBasso and Nicolletta LoBasso. Vic is also survived by many, many dear friends and his extended family in Italy, all of whom he loved and cherished greatly.
Friends and family are welcome for viewing from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, Pa., 724-327-1400, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Interment will be private.
