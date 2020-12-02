Vivian A. (Rodgers) Watts, 91, formerly of Natrona Heights, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Long View Health Care Center, Manchester, Md. Vivian was born Sunday, April 14, 1929, in Natrona Heights, to the late Harry W. and Velma A. Means Rodgers. She was a department manager at Value City, Natrona Heights. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights. Vivian enjoyed playing cards at her card club, shopping, playing the lottery, holiday decorating, dining out, volunteering at her church and the Burtner House, spending time with friends, but she really enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Vivian is survived by her children, Carol (Doug) Watts Davis, Cheryl Watts Banigan and E. James (Dianna) Watts; nine grandchildren, Brian, Carrie, Ashley, Christie, Nicole, Taylor, Rachel, Jacob and Abby; four great-grandchildren, Finnegan, Piper, Clara and Ronan; a sister, Sandy Chetsko; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Watts (March 18, 2004); her grandson, Matthew Watts; her sister, Maxine Bishop; and two brothers, Harry "Bones" Rodgers and William Means. Family and friends are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724- 224-7730, where a funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Spore, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Southwestern Regional Office, 100 West Station Square Drive, The Landmarks Building, Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.