Vivian Blanche (Hickey) Blick, 99, of Greensburg, formerly of Webster, peacefully passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in her home. Born July 14, 1919, in Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late William James and Mattie Gertrude (Rodgers Davenport) Hickey, of Speers. Vivian married her loving husband, Herman, on June 19, 1940, and moved to Webster, where she lived for 55 years. First and foremost, Vivian was a homemaker and in her own words, "tried to be a good wife and loving mother," who was devoted to her family. Vivian was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Donora for 66 years until it closed in 2006; she then joined West Newton United Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the United Circle. She was a founding member and president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Webster Fire Department. She was also a member of the Rostraver Homemakers' Club for many years. After moving to Redmont Village in Greensburg in 1995, Vivian served as the activities chairperson for the condo association for 15 years. She is survived by her sons, Herman (Shirley) Blick, of The Villages, Fla., and Bill (Linda) Blick, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Pam (Michael) Chaney, of Eatonton, Ga., BJ Blick and companion, Debi Altman, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and Chad Blick, of North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Blick, in 1989; and brothers, Thomas and William Hickey.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. John Manon officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to West Newton United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 314, West Newton, PA 15089. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019