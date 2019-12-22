|
Vivian F. Perian, 84, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Jenners Crossroads, a daughter of the late Agnes Reid Percherke and Roy Lint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl A. Perian. Vivian was a very active member of Heritage United Methodist Church. Vivian started her career in nursing at the Latrobe Area Hospital in the emergency department. She helped start the Ligonier Valley Ambulance Service in 1967, and after 26 years of service she retired in 1993. After her retirement, she and her husband, Carl, traveled the world. Vivian also loved to paint, crochet and care for her pets, Truffles and Friskey. She is survived by two children, Patricia (Henry) Palmer, of Bolivar, and Jimmy Perian, of Rockport, Texas; a grandson, James Pershing; a great-granddaughter, Kendall Pershing; loving and faithful friends, Bob and Betty Winters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Hodges officiating. Private interment will follow in Jenners Crossroads Cemetery, Boswell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, www.afashelter.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019