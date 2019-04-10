|
Vivian "Pat" (Funk) Toomey, 90, of Jeannette, formerly of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Toomey; dear mother of Marilyn S. (Paul) Pazehoski, of Jeannette, Richard M. (Jill) Toomey, of Braddock Hills, Susie T. (Ron) Perrin, of Irwin, and the late Daniel J. and his wife Nancy Toomey; and sister of Herman J. Funk and Audrey Funk, of Braddock Hills. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Pat enjoyed sewing, crafting and especially spending time with her family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME INC., 1300 Fourth St. and Brinton Road, Braddock Hills (412-271-3430), where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
