|
|
W. Donald Leasure, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Greensburg and was a son of the late William H. and Nora Heckler Leasure. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he worked as a driver for UPS. An avid hunter, Don was a member of the NRA and the Youngwood Sportsman's Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Betty Shrader. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Sickenberger Leasure; two sons, W. Donald Leasure Jr., of Greensburg, and Scott L. (Corinne) Leasure, of Greensburg; two daughters, Debra (Ron) Johnston, of Latrobe, and Tammy (Ron) Marsh, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Shawn Johnston, Lindsey (Jared) Haines, Josh Johnston, Autumn Leasure, Carly Marsh, Chelsea (Tyler) Gross, Cristy Marsh, Ally Leasure, Maddie Leasure and Hayley Leasure; five great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Jeffrey (Diane) Shrader, of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Prayers of transfer will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Grace Church, Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019