W. Joyce Marciniak, 80, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg. She was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Cokeville, Pa., daughter of the late Arthur E. McKlveen and Dorothy E. Hammer. Joyce was a graduate of Blairsville High School. She then went on to graduate from nursing school in 1960 in Latrobe. She was a supervisor for Westmoreland Manor for more than 20 years. She was a member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church in Irwin for more than 25 years. She was very active in her church, where she was active in Bible study group and the Ladies Auxiliary, making food for all the funeral luncheons. Joyce was a very kind and family-oriented woman who loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, reading, cross stitch and sewing. Joyce enjoyed listening to the Eagles, Barry Manilow and several other pop music artists. She was preceded in death by both parents; and loving husband of 28 years, Thomas A. Marciniak. She is survived by two sons, Keith Marciniak, of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark A. Marciniak and wife, Lori, of Irwin; three sisters, Pat Barr, of Ohio, Peggy Hammer, of Ohio, and Margie Wittine and husband, Hal, of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Marissa. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Andrew Wirt officiating. A graveside interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Everson. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Hempfield Drive, Irwin, PA 15642. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
