W. Kevin Hannah, 57, of Unity Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 11, 1962, in McKeesport and was the son of Agnes (Marinchak) Hannah, of Slippery Rock, and the late William Clark Hannah. Kevin was a co-owner of Sage Builders in Pittsburgh. His favorite pastimes included both learning how to play guitar and guitar making, woodworking, airplanes, and listening to Blues music. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Terry Caldwell, and a nephew. He is survived by his loving wife, Deanna L. (Caldwell) Hannah; his daughter, Heather Hannah, of New York; his step-children, Cortney Holochwost and her husband Cody, of Clearfield, Pa., and Zachary Tibbens; his siblings, Mark Hannah (Sandee), Rene Williams (Glenn), Nancy McDonald (Jim), Rebecca Hannah and Amy Smith; his mother-in-law, Carol Caldwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 283, Youngstown, PA 15696. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020