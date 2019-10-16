|
Msgr. Michael W. Matusak, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the diocese's residence for retired priests. He was 69 years old and had been a priest for 44 years. Msgr. Matusak was born Nov. 4, 1949, to the late Cecil R. and Virginia (Lepley) Matusak, in Latrobe. He attended the former St. Joseph Hall, Greensburg, and Saint Francis College, Loretto, where he earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He earned a master of divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary, Latrobe. Msgr. Matusak was ordained a priest at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, May 3, 1975. Msgr. Matusak served as a parochial vicar of St. Barbara Parish, Harrison City, SS. Simon and Jude Parish, Blairsville, Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, Greensburg, and St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon. He served as chaplain of Westmoreland Manor and Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Msgr. Matusak served as pastor of the former St. Gertrude Parish, McIntyre, and its former chapel in Aultman; Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent; and St. Pius X Parish, Mt. Pleasant. He also served as administrator of the former Transfiguration Parish, Mt. Pleasant, and Visitation of the BVM Parish, Mt. Pleasant. He was named Chaplain to his Holiness with the title Monsignor Feb. 28, 2005, by the late Pope John Paul II. Msgr. Matusak was appointed pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown, and vicar forane (Dean) of Deanery 5, which includes most of Fayette County and the southwestern portion of Westmoreland County. He was also appointed administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Uniontown; SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Fairchance; and St. Hubert Parish, Point Marion, while remaining pastor of St. Therese Parish. He was then appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish, St. Mary (Nativity) Parish and St. John the Evangelist Parish, all in Uniontown, while remaining pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish and Dean of Deanery 5. Msgr. Matusak retired July 1, 2019, after resigning his pastorates.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in St. Joseph Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. followed by additional viewing until 9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
