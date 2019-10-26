Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Flack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Milton Flack


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Milton Flack Obituary
W. Milton Flack, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in UPMC Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Latrobe, the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (McGuire) Flack. Prior to retirement, Milton was an electrician with Teledyne Vasco for 31 years. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907, the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen's Club and a social member of the Latrobe American Legion Post 515. Milton was an avid golfer and bowler. He was proud of his 1960 DeSoto, which was a regular in the Latrobe Fourth of July parade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annalee (Fenneman) Flack in 1999; his sister, Grace Dibb; and his faithful canine companion, Copper. Milton is survived by his son, Terry L. Flack and his wife, Deborah; four grandchildren, Katie Reali (Sean), Kelly Flack Peipock (Stephen), Timothy Flack (Jennifer), and Ashley Knapp (Scott); 13 great-grandchildren, Paige, Victoria, Catlyn, Carson, and Alex Reali; Peyton, Avery, and Brooks Peipock; Cayden and Hadley Flack; and Audra Lee, Lucy, and Charlie Knapp (and one on the way). He will also be missed by his good friend, Joe Mozina.
Friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Tom Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More