W. Milton Flack, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in UPMC Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Latrobe, the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (McGuire) Flack. Prior to retirement, Milton was an electrician with Teledyne Vasco for 31 years. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907, the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen's Club and a social member of the Latrobe American Legion Post 515. Milton was an avid golfer and bowler. He was proud of his 1960 DeSoto, which was a regular in the Latrobe Fourth of July parade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annalee (Fenneman) Flack in 1999; his sister, Grace Dibb; and his faithful canine companion, Copper. Milton is survived by his son, Terry L. Flack and his wife, Deborah; four grandchildren, Katie Reali (Sean), Kelly Flack Peipock (Stephen), Timothy Flack (Jennifer), and Ashley Knapp (Scott); 13 great-grandchildren, Paige, Victoria, Catlyn, Carson, and Alex Reali; Peyton, Avery, and Brooks Peipock; Cayden and Hadley Flack; and Audra Lee, Lucy, and Charlie Knapp (and one on the way). He will also be missed by his good friend, Joe Mozina.
Friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Tom Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019