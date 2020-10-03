1/1
W. Raymond Levay
1933 - 2020
W. Raymond Levay, 87, of Derry, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 24, 1933, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael T. Levay and Matilda (Krowicki) Levay. Ray was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Standard Steel, Latrobe. He attended St. Vincent Preparatory School, where he played baseball and running back on the football team. He was scouted to try out to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, but declined, having found the love of his life, Sue Anne Serena. Ray was a life member and past president of the F.O. Eagles No. 01188, Latrobe. He loved playing Santa Claus for the City of Latrobe and the Meadows Racetrack in Washington, Pa. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and travelling, especially to Alaska. For many years, he has been a Steelers season ticket holder since their Forbes Field days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Anne (Serena) Levay; a son, Michael B. Levay; and his brother, Casimir Levay (Shirley). Ray is survived by his second wife, Nancy (Cowan) Shomo Levay, of Derry; his three children, Raymond T. "R.T." Levay and his wife, Trisha, of Latrobe, Richard H. Levay and his wife, Christine, of Greensburg, and Patti Lynn Levay, of Latrobe; two sisters, Sandra DeRoss, of Latrobe, and Wanda Demangone and her husband, Dennis, of Kiawah Island, S.C.; five grandchildren, Joseph Levay and his wife, Stacy, Rachael Levay, Elizabeth Stahl and her husband, Jason, Megan Levay and Ray Tom Levay Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Levi and Caroline; and three stepchildren, Thomas Shomo and his wife, Terri, of Derry, Janet Campbell and her husband, John, of North Huntingdon, and James Shomo and his wife, Sandra, of Maryland. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Neo. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at the funeral home and the church. Members of the Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 7 P.M. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department, 116 White School Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, 259 Derbytown Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
4
Memorial service
07:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
