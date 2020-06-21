Wade D. Brunko
Wade Dean Brunko, 88, of South Park, passed quietly at home with his family by his side June 17, 2020. He was the loving father of Susan and Randy Brunko and uncle of David (Trish) Brunko and Linda (Wayne) Boyd. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard, niece, Amy (Fred) Harnack, and ex-wife, Nancy Brunko-McCloskey. He was a 1953 graduate of Grove City College with a bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering. He worked at USS National Works as supervisor in the physical lab. After retiring, he could be found most days on the golf course with his buddies. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
