|
|
Wade D. Grimm, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Grimm was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Smith and Hazel Kinneer Grimm. Wade had been employed by Pritts Feed Mill, and Fayette Tire Co. He is survived by his loving sister, Linda (Will) Ritenour, of Acme, and her family. Honoring Wade's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.