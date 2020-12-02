Wallace L. "Wally" Bergeron, 97, of Jeannette, originally of California, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1923, in Coalinga, Calif., a son of the late Ernest and Lillian McCreery Bergeron. Wally served in the Army during World War II. Prior to retirement, he was a senior marketing engineer at the Elliott Company. He was a member of Penn-Zion's Lutheran Church, Harrison City. Wally was a soft spoken and loving husband, father and grandfather who let his actions speak for him. His emphasis in life was his church and family. He read to keep abreast of current events and liked to bowl and garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie "Betty" Donaldson Bergeron, a son, Jeffrey Bergeron, and three brothers, Ernest, Oliver and Richard Bergeron. He is survived by four children, Douglas Bergeron and his fiancee, Patricia Richardson, of Pittsburgh, the Rev. Beth Bergeron Folkemer and her husband, the Rev. Dr. Stephen, of York, Faith Crooks and her husband, Jim, of Jeannette, and Lisa Cushman and her husband, Michael, of Pittsburgh, four grandchildren, Joel Folkemer and his wife, Ashlee, Margaret Folkemer-Leonard and her husband, Matthew, Nathan Folkemer and his partner, Amanda Strauch, and Kathryn Cushman, two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Allyson, a brother-in-law, Ralph Donaldson and his wife, Dolores "Dee" of Latrobe, nephew, Ian Donaldson, his wife, Laura, and their children, Landon and Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., is in charge of arrangements. Wally's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his personal care givers as well as Redstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn-Zion's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 351, Harrison City, PA 15636, or the Hospice of your choice. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
