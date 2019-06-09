Wallace L. "Wally" Lowe, 81, of Scottdale, passed away at 6:37 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Wally was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Clyde H. and Lola (Findley) Lowe, who passed away Sept. 3, 1999 and March 25, 2001 respectively. Wally married Doris A. "Dori" (Fry) Lowe on June 7, 1954. Wally was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired in 1997 as a quality control technician with Powerex in Youngwood, where he was employed for 40 years. A graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1955, he was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God. Farming was Wally's life; he loved walking over his ground when he was able and watching things grow until harvest time. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family cabin in Potter County, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family! Wally will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 65 years, Doris A. "Dori" (Fry) Lowe; his four children, W. Lee Lowe and his wife, Lynette, of Donegal, Kim Barclay and her husband, Blaine, of Mt. Pleasant, Sherry Graft, of North Huntingdon, and Robin Rollinson and her husband, Rob, of Scottdale; his 17 grandchildren; his 17 great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Kim Carrier Lowe, of Erie; his sister, Althea Rhodes, of Scottdale; and numerous nephews and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Von Lowe; his son-in-law, Randall Graft; his sister, Vera McClain; and his brother, Maurice Lowe.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Private graveside committal service will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at www.america.wish.org. Love Lasts Forever! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 9 to June 10, 2019