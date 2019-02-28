Wallace Leo Rager, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Feb. 27. 2019. He was born July 12, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Leo and Marion Lehmer Rager. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II. He enjoyed fishing and flying radio-controlled airplanes. Prior to retirement, he worked as a pressman for Herbick-Held Printing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erna Baumgartner Rager; and a sister, June Nittka. He is survived by a son, Robert Rager and his wife, Jeanne, of Jeannette; a daughter, Cindy Veltri and her fiance, Michael Black, of Malvern, Ohio; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Fletcher, of Akron, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Chapel. Entombment will follow. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's charity or to the local humane society. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019