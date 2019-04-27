Walter "Lee" Anson, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Fall River, Mass., he was a son of the late Walter Lee Anson and Marie (Higgenbottom) Anson. Lee was a retired salesman who enjoyed hand loading, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Anson, and a sister, Marlene Simon. Lee is survived by his wife of 36 years, Roxanne C. (Welsch) Anson, of Greensburg; a son, David Anson and his wife, Pam; and he is also survived by several relatives in the Pennsylvania and New England areas, and his dog, Kelly.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Donald Graff officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to an animal shelter of your choice.