Walter Dean "Wally" Falatovich, 66, of Greensburg (Unity Township), died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Nov. 8, 1953, in Grapeville, a son of the late Walter and Dorothy Guy Falatovich. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Prior to retirement, he worked in the accounting and finance department for ATI, Brackenridge. He belonged to the American Battlefield Trust and was involved with Civil War talk trivia. Wally had a love of Gettysburg and all things Civil War. He was a contributor to Bass Boat Central and was an avid fisherman and tied his own flies for fly fishing. He loved traveling to other countries and going on cruises and especially loved spending time at his camp at Lake Chautauqua, N.Y. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Denise Homulka, and his cat, Peanut. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Rafacz Falatovich; brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Homulka; nephew, Nicholas Homulka, and niece, Sarah Puskar (Matthew); and great-nephews, Parker and Marek. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Battlefield Trust, www.battlefields.org
, American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
, or to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.