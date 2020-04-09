|
Walter Eugene Braden, of Blairsville, formerly of Cheswick and Sarver, passed away March 15, 2020. He was born March 20, 1942, in Oakmont and was a son of the late Walter A. Braden and Ethel V. Braden, his stepmom, who along with dear friend Annamae Tutak raised him. His mother was Kathleen Fair Braden. He worked as a mine foreman and examiner and as a safety director for Consol, Bethlehem and Cantebury Coal. He had various hobbies that he loved, including flying his Piper Tri-Pacer, playing his accordion, and he was a fantastic shooter and gunsmith and a great collector of guns. He married Kathleen Baxter on Jan. 15, 1960. They were married for 27 years and had four children together who he leaves behind, Kimberly (David) Rzepinski, Laurie (John) Martin, Vincent (Carol) Braden and Steven (Debbie) Braden; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Carmela (Norman) Howard, Samuel Braden and Russell (Cindy) Braden; numerous nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Collette Sharkins, to whom he spoke weekly. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Kathleen Braden, his parents and many friends. Services were provided by James Ferguson Funeral Home of Blairsville. All services were private.