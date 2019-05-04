Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Walter E. Daniels Jr.


1938 - 01
Walter E. Daniels Jr. Obituary
Walter E. "Skip" Daniels Jr., 81, of Alverton, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Daniels was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Walter and Emma Ramsey Daniels. He was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School. Skip served in the Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1959. Walter had been employed for more than 35 years as a warehouse worker for the Super Value Corp. He loved to fish, but most of all enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. Skip always enjoyed a good conversation with anyone he encountered. He is survived by his loving family, his children, Douglas A. Daniels and Suzi, of Mt. Pleasant, Gregory E. Daniels and Peggy, of Alverton, and Melissa D. Zierski and Michael, of Irwin; his grandchildren, Jamie Daniels (James Flynn Jr.), Douglas "D.J." Daniels (Ashleigh), Keith Daniels (Whitney Knight), Cody Daniels (BobbiSue), Tyler Daniels, Mikayla Daniels and Trevor Lilja; and by his great-grandchildren, Jolene, Maddison, Cody Jr., Connor and Camden. Skip is also survived by his brother, Fred Daniels and his wife, Joyce and their son, Scott, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Eisaman Daniels, Feb. 7, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 4 to May 5, 2019
