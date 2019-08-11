|
Walter F. Lakomy, 90, of Murrysville, passed peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with his loving wife, Barbara, of 62 years by his side. He was born May 23, 1929, in the South Hills, son of the late Paul and Constance (Spokart) Lakomy. In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, William, Harry, Father Tom, Raymond, Ralph, Florence Kiska and Esther Peters. He was a graduate of South Hills High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi. He was also a proud Navy veteran, where he served on the battleship Missouri. Walter retired as director of the Blind and Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh. He was also president of the Pennsylvania Industries of the Blind and Handicapped. He was a member of the Lower Burrell American Legion and also the Oakland Rotary. Walter enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching the Steelers and spending time with family. In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Good Samaritan Hospice Care or Concordia of Monroeville in Walter's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
