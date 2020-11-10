1/1
Walter J. Armstrong
1944 - 2020
Walter J. "Jack" Armstrong, 76, of Herminie, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 11, 1944, in Harriman, Tenn., and was a son of the late George C. and Vera (Pierce) Armstrong. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Jennifer (Mullins) Armstrong; granddaughter, Payton Armstrong; and his brother, Richard Armstrong, and his sister, Phyllis Terry. Jack was proud to have been a USMC 2nd Battalion Recon veteran. He was currently appointed chaplain of the Herminie VFW Post 8427. He was a member of The Church located in Sutersville. Prior to his retirement, Jack was an electrician for IBEW Local 5 of Pittsburgh for more than 40 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and shooting guns. He especially loved sharing the word. Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy (Lytle) Armstrong; two sons, Brian Armstrong, of Herminie, and Michael Armstrong, of Georgia; four special grandchildren, Daisy, Lia, Jack and Gabriel; daughter-in-law, Katherine Armstrong, of Hermine; a brother, George Armstrong, of Washington; four sisters, Ann Johnson, Vickie Collins, Kathy Green and Martha Guy, all of North Carolina; three stepchildren, DeAnne (Dominick) Pesognelli, of Monongahela, Paul (Cathleen) Gedeon, of Kentucky, and Sheila (Ed) Knizner, of Monongahela; seven step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Jack will be very sadly missed by his family, neighbors and many church friends. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a private service will be held in the funeral home with Pastor Frank Rocco, with full military services. Inurnment will be held in West Newton Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Herminie VFW Post 8427 (Hero's Fund), 501 Church St., Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Jack. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
