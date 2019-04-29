Walter J. "Mert" Balcerek, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Balcerek was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Vincent and Mary Habrat Balcerek. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Mert was a 1946 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Era. Mert had been employed for more than 38 years as a press operator for General Motors Fisher Body in Dravosburg . He was a member of the American Legion Post 446, VFW Post 3368, the Kosciuszko Club and the Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club. Mert took great pride in keeping his lawn and yard manicured. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid Notre Dame fan. His most loved times however, were those spent with his devoted family. Mert is survived by his family: his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Domurat Balcerek; his devoted son, Mark Balcerek and his wife Lynn, of Mt. Pleasant; his beloved granddaughters, Casey Wineland and her husband Zachary and Lexie Balcerek; and by his great-granddaughter, Avery Wineland. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Smithnosky, and his sister-in-law, Henrietta Balcerek, both of Mt. Pleasant, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mert was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Thomas Balcerek in 1944, Edward Balcerek in 2004, Paul Balcerek in 2006, Florence Sochaki in 2009, Gertrude Evancho in 2010 and Vincent "Bib" Balcerek in 2011.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral Mass at noon in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446 and the VFW Post 3368 will be in the Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019