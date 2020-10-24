Walter J. Guzik, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Mr. Guzik was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Wilmerding, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Wozar Guzik. Walter was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Prior to his retirement, he was a conductor, employed by Union Railroad. He is survived by his loving family: his children, Kara (Gregory) Dzvonik and David Guzik, both of Pittsburgh; his granddaughter, Jaclyn Dzvonik; and his brother, Joseph Guzik, of Wall, Pa. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, William Guzik; and by his longtime companion, Elizabeth "Betty" Bert, in 2015. In honoring Walter's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. A private graveside inurnment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.