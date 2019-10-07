|
|
Walter J. Quinten, 84, of Claridge, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He was born May 9, 1935, in Braddock, a son of the late Emmanuel and Marie Quinten. He was a proud Army veteran who went on to work for over 40 years for U.S. Steel before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mike Hodoba; and brother Fran. He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Shirley Quinten; children, Rita Tlackine, Cindy Wasko, Chris Quinten, Walter Quinten, Ellen Urban, Shirley (George) List, Michelle (Mark) Klingensmith, Edward (Patty) Hodoba, and Joe (Rita) Hodoba; daughter-in-law, Theresa; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorry; and sister-in-law, Dolly. The family would like to thank the staff of Bridges Hospice for their loving care.
At Walter's request, there will be no viewing, and all services will be private. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2019