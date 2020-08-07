1/1
Walter J. Reczynski
1931 - 2020-08-04
Walter J. "Pat" Reczynski, 88, of McKeesport, passed away of natural causes at UPMC McKeesport Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after several months of declining health. Born Sept. 15, 1931, in Penn, to the late Florence Reczynski, also of Penn, Walter was married to Jacqueline "Jackie" (Yaroschak), of Braddock, Sept. 1, 1953, in Augusta, Ga., at Sacred Heart Church. In his early career, he was a copilot at Epic Airways Inc. in Pittsburgh, and later was an owner of Aerographic Photo Co. in Ardara and of An-Di Electronics VCR Repair in White Oak. He was an electronics repairman, mechanic, craftsman and self-taught pilot who had a passion for anything related to flying. Between 1984 and 2000, he also spent several years training his Dobermans, Stormy and Misty Blue, and entering them in competition. Walter proudly served as private first class in the military police of the Army in Frankfurt, Germany, during the Korean War. He and his wife attended Sunday Mass at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer in Elizabeth, where he had a special fondness for Sister Joanne and all the sisters of the community. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jackie, of McKeesport; and by his cousins, Walter Kapuscinski, of Doylestown, Mary Louise Touhill and her husband, Ed, also of Doylestown, and Theresa White and her husband, Bill (deceased), of Sellersville. He was predeceased by his cousins, Sam Answine and his wife, Ann, of Penn, and Sanford "Ticky" Answine and his wife, Sylvia, of Jeannette. He is also survived by several second and third cousins in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia suburbs. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer in Elizabeth Township. Private internment will be at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Cemetery in Penn. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Divine Redeemer, 999 Rock Run Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
Motherhouse of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
