Walter J. "Luddy" Zdrale, 95, of Finleyville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1924 in Clairton, he was a son of the late Jovan and Vasa (Prelevich) Zdrale. A member of the former St. Mary's Serbian Orthodox Church in Clairton and an Army veteran of World War II, Walter worked first as a welder for US Steel Clairton Works. Afterward, he became a draftsman for US Steel in Pittsburgh and, after his retirement from there, he went to R.T. Patterson of Pittsburgh. He was also a member of the Finleyville American Legion and the Omni Masonic Lodge No. 582. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Angelica C. (Collaretti) Zdrale, who passed away Aug. 12, 1998; his daughter, Lisa Zdrale; and his brothers, George, Mark, and Michael Zdrale. He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Jack) Cylenica, of West Mifflin; his grandson, Sean R. (Georgia) Biagini, of Jefferson Hills; his great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Siena Biagini; and also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025, 412-233-5700. A blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the funeral home, with Father Fortunatus Mugisha officiating. Procession and burial with military honors will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Walter's family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park and 365 Hospice for their care. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.