Walter Michael "Pap" Olbeter, 69, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after several years struggling with a meningoma brain tumor. He was born Oct. 17, 1950, in Uniontown, to parents Walter A. and Wanda J. (Rout) Olbeter. Mike was the owner/president of Olbeter Enterprises Inc. He was an Air Force veteran, having earned the rank of staff sergeant. Mike brought fun, laughter and love to everyone's lives. He enjoyed eating at the Lamplighter and attending their wine tastings. He loved going to the Hershey condos with family and friends, collecting antiques and coffee grinders, and going on cruises and vacations. Mike will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, Lonnie J. (Cupp) Olbeter; daughter, Heather Olbeter; son, Walter Michael Olbeter II; adored grandchildren, Alex and Hannah; sisters-in-law, Linda Thorpe, Lauren Leone (Donald) and Kimberly Wright; brothers-in-law, Willis "Bill" Cupp III and Kevin Cupp; and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces. He will be sadly missed at his weekly dinner dates with a large group of friends, and by his dog, Max. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Willis Cupp, and mother-in-law, Myra Cupp. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Cupid's Undie Run at Cupids.org, for Alex's Army. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.