Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Olbeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter M. Olbeter


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter M. Olbeter Obituary
Walter Michael "Pap" Olbeter, 69, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after several years struggling with a meningoma brain tumor. He was born Oct. 17, 1950, in Uniontown, to parents Walter A. and Wanda J. (Rout) Olbeter. Mike was the owner/president of Olbeter Enterprises Inc. He was an Air Force veteran, having earned the rank of staff sergeant. Mike brought fun, laughter and love to everyone's lives. He enjoyed eating at the Lamplighter and attending their wine tastings. He loved going to the Hershey condos with family and friends, collecting antiques and coffee grinders, and going on cruises and vacations. Mike will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, Lonnie J. (Cupp) Olbeter; daughter, Heather Olbeter; son, Walter Michael Olbeter II; adored grandchildren, Alex and Hannah; sisters-in-law, Linda Thorpe, Lauren Leone (Donald) and Kimberly Wright; brothers-in-law, Willis "Bill" Cupp III and Kevin Cupp; and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces. He will be sadly missed at his weekly dinner dates with a large group of friends, and by his dog, Max. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Willis Cupp, and mother-in-law, Myra Cupp. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Cupid's Undie Run at Cupids.org, for Alex's Army. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -