1/
Walter N. McDougall
1933 - 2020
1/
Walter Norris McDougall, born May 21, 1933, in Greenville, Pa., died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home in Murrysville. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ella Mae (Urda) McDougall; his three children, Marcell McDougall (Adam Stein), Andrew (Diane) and Rebecca Miller (Patrick); and his grandchildren, Thomas and Joseph Carter, Julia Stein, Adam McDougall and Maura, Sean, Kara and Logan Miller. He proudly served his country for 23 years of active duty in the Navy and retired as a senior chief. He was a 4th degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Murrysville Lions Club, VFW, American Legion, and Fleet Reserve. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Export, where a memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, followed by a private internment ceremony with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In recent years, Walter enjoyed many happy hours spent at the Seton Hill Adult Day Care Center in Greensburg, and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Elizabeth Seton Center Inc., in care of Sister Barbara Ann Boss, 1900 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
of St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
