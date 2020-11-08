1/1
Walter P. Lockard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter P. "Red" Lockard, 94, of Penn Hills, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seneca Place. He was born May 11, 1926 in Scottdale, son of the late Walter and Marie Patton Lockard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Pfrenzinger; his second wife, Bruna V. Chiado; and a brother, George H. Lockard. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Bell Telephone Co. for 40 years, first as an installer and later serving in management. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church and was a veteran, having served during World War II in the Navy. Red is survived by three daughters, Joyce (Edward) Snyder, Patricia Conner, and Diane (Michael) Drazdzinski; four grandchildren, Edward (Meg) Snyder, David (Allison) Snyder, and Erin and Jacqueline Drazdzinski; a sister, Elinor "Nell" (David) Thomas; several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Interment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family wishes to acknowledge and offer their deepest thanks to the staff at Seneca Place, to the faithful members of Mt. Vernon church, and to the loving children and grandchildren of Bruna Chiado. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Seneca Place, 5360 Saltsburg Road, Verona, Pa 15147 or to Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 2200 Buena Vista Road, McKeesport, PA 15135. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved