Walter P. "Red" Lockard, 94, of Penn Hills, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seneca Place. He was born May 11, 1926 in Scottdale, son of the late Walter and Marie Patton Lockard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Pfrenzinger; his second wife, Bruna V. Chiado; and a brother, George H. Lockard. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Bell Telephone Co. for 40 years, first as an installer and later serving in management. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church and was a veteran, having served during World War II in the Navy. Red is survived by three daughters, Joyce (Edward) Snyder, Patricia Conner, and Diane (Michael) Drazdzinski; four grandchildren, Edward (Meg) Snyder, David (Allison) Snyder, and Erin and Jacqueline Drazdzinski; a sister, Elinor "Nell" (David) Thomas; several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Interment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family wishes to acknowledge and offer their deepest thanks to the staff at Seneca Place, to the faithful members of Mt. Vernon church, and to the loving children and grandchildren of Bruna Chiado. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Seneca Place, 5360 Saltsburg Road, Verona, Pa 15147 or to Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 2200 Buena Vista Road, McKeesport, PA 15135. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
