Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
Resources
Walter R. Balko


1938 - 2019
Walter R. Balko Obituary
Walter R. Balko, 80, of Acme, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John and Mary Stranko Balko,. He was the beloved husband of Kaye; father of Sandy Duke, Heather Buchnowski and Jeffrey Salava; grandfather of Madison, James and Tressa; brother of Maryann (Calvary) Bias, Steven (the late Carol) Balko and Bernard Balko; and brother-in-law of Gerri (Henry) Claus. He was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and John; and sisters, Dorothy Stanek and Helen Puskar. Walter proudly served in the Army tank division and worked for US Steel Homestead Works until its closing. He then worked for General Dynamics in Rhode Island, building nuclear submarines until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating, all of which he enjoyed with his family. He loved traveling the country and seeking new adventures. His biggest adventure was his skydiving trip to Las Vegas after recovering from major surgery. He was a strong man who took pride in instilling values and life lessons to his children. Walter loved to read and could carry on a conversation about most anything, especially politics. He will be missed by everyone.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at GALONE CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by Walter's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Private Interment, with military rites, will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Contributions in Walter's name may be made to Animal Rescue League. To share condolences, please visit www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
