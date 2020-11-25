Walter R. Bossart, 85, of Delmont, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born June 18, 1935, in New Stanton, to the late Paul and Ruth (Steiner) Bossart. Walter was a veteran of the Army, having been stationed in Korea just after the war. He had been a truck driver for John Harrison Company and was a member of Teamsters Local 249. Walt retired from employment with Westmoreland County, where he worked for many years. He was proud of his service to the Delmont Salvation Army and was the Delmont Service Center director. He received the William Booth award and many recognitions throughout his 47 years of dedicated service to Salvation Army. He was a member and deacon of the former United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Irwin, and was a member of New Hope Presbyterian. Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lucille; two sons, Donald (wife Yolanda) Cline and Dr. William (wife Sue) Cline; five grandchildren, Rachel, Ashley, Donnie, Jessica and Katelyn Cline; a great-grandson, Joseph McCormick; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Donald, George, Fred, William, Wayne and Paul Bossart, and two sisters, Betty Greene and Gloria Smith. Private services and interment are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Salvation Army Delmont Service Center, 326 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626, or to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 12727 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
