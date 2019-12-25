Home

Walter S. Clawson


1942 - 11
Walter S. Clawson Obituary
Walter S. "Butch" Clawson, 77, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1942, at his home in New Alexandria and was a son of Sara Jane Ross and James Milton Clawson. Butch was retired from Latrobe Die Casting after working for 27 years and a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Donald. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Elizabeth Bendel Clawson; two children, Lorraine McCurdy and husband Jack, of New Alexandria, and Walter S. Clawson Jr. and special friend Jeanine D'Amico, of Irwin; grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel and Robert; and a great-grandchild, Declan.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. James Stine officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019
