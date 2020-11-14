Walter William Bush, 80, of Delmont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born July 25, 1940, son of the late Fred and Mildred (Kemerer) Bush. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Charlotte (DeCecco) Bush; two daughters, Michelle (Brian) Hamilton and Janice (Ken) Krotz; three grandchildren, Stephanie Krotz (fiance Justin Houck), Justin Hamilton and Olivia Hamilton; and sister, Carol Hartman. Walt was a passionate farmer and a retired overhead crane operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports with his family, especially the Steelers. He was a gentle and kind man who loved his family with all of his heart. Walt fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease for more than 36 years with strength and dignity. He was a great role model to his family. He was a man of great faith and is now at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a man of strong character and enjoyed the simple things in life. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Our family would like to extend our thanks to Heartland Hospice Care for their compassion, especially Cindy VonAlman and Robin Steele. We would also like to thank his caregiver, Wellington Kanshimike, for his grace and compassion for the last few months of Walt's life. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Michael J. Fox Foundation (Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014). Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com
.