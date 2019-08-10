Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter W. Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter W. Hood Obituary
Walter W. Hood, 76 of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hood was born March 17, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Daniel and Ethel Mae Ulrey Hood. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era, who served in the Marine Corps. Walter had been employed as a self-employed electrician and was the owner and operator of a lawn service in Orlando, Fla., for more than 15 years. He liked working in his garden and tinkering in his garage, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 53 years, Beverly Bioni Hood, and by his daughter, Caroline S. Hood, of Monroeville. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Patricia (Francis) Shugars, of Whitney, Gary (Janet) Hood, of Mt. Pleasant, Linda (Anthony) Farino, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Robert Hood, of Mt. Pleasant.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now