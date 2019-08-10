|
Walter W. Hood, 76 of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hood was born March 17, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Daniel and Ethel Mae Ulrey Hood. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era, who served in the Marine Corps. Walter had been employed as a self-employed electrician and was the owner and operator of a lawn service in Orlando, Fla., for more than 15 years. He liked working in his garden and tinkering in his garage, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 53 years, Beverly Bioni Hood, and by his daughter, Caroline S. Hood, of Monroeville. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Patricia (Francis) Shugars, of Whitney, Gary (Janet) Hood, of Mt. Pleasant, Linda (Anthony) Farino, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Robert Hood, of Mt. Pleasant.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019