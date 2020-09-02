Walter W. "Wayne" Stuck, 84, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 11, 1936, in New Kensington, a son of the late Walter G. and Frieda (Rosa) Stuck. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a truck mechanic by Helms. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War and a member of United Family Ministries, Lower Burrell. He loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed anything related to cars, especially antique cars, gardening, and his goat, Noy. Wayne will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 32 years, Linda (Simons) Stuck; children, Tammy Burrows, of Holiday Park, Ruth Ann Ellis, of Lower Burrell, and Wayne Stuck II, of Irwin; sister, Pat Fester, of New Kensington; and a number of nieces and nephews. Wayne was a proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul. Respecting the family's wishes, visitation, services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to United Family Ministries, 1359 Greensburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Please write "Wayne Stuck" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.