Wanda J. Krider
1929 - 2020
Wanda J. "Dotty" Krider, 90, of Texas City, formerly of Youngwood, passed away Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter, with Sandy and Stephanie by her side. She was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Youngwood, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Smith) Kunkle. Wanda was a former member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, a longtime member of the former Valley Green, where she enjoyed playing in the ladies' golf league and couples golf league, and also enjoyed playing in the card club once a month. She is survived by her beloved children, Dr. Sandy Lado and husband, Dr. Robert, of Texas City, Texas, and Sharon Steiner, of Crosby, Texas; her grandchildren, Stephanie Steiner and Denise Steiner; and her great-grandchildren, Savannah and Samarah. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Krider Sr.; her son, Robert Krider Jr.; four brothers; and four sisters. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, with interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. 4th St., Youngwood PA 15697.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
NOV
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
