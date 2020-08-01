1/
Wanda L. Gille
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda L. Gille, 91, of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, peacefully, at her residence. Wanda was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Brackenridge, a daughter of the late Leona (Bruce) and Fred Reese. She was the widow of Melvin Gille, who passed away in 2014. She was a transcriber at Allegheny Valley Hospital for 20 years. She is survived by her good friends and neighbors, Cindy and Joe Harbison, of Freeport. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Phil, Fred and Jack Reese; and two sisters, Alice Jean Holland and Bertha Coleman. A private burial was held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved