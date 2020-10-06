1/1
Wanda R. Gressman
1931 - 2020-09-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Rose (Oslosky) Gressman, 89, affectionately known to her grandchildren and others as "Bubba," died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born July 19, 1931, in Export, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Kudray) Oslosky. Wanda was a manager at Dick's Diner in Murrysville for more than 42 years and later a greeter at Wal Mart, in Delmont, which she enjoyed because it gave her the opportunity to talk to people all day. Wanda loved cooking (and forcefully telling guests to eat second and third portions), laughing, coffee, sunbathing, ice cream, going on amusement park rides, Las Vegas, Acapulco, spoiling her grandchildren with towers of presents every Christmas (and all year round), watching Cash Cab, being with people, shopping, baking thousands of cookies during the holidays, storytelling, practical jokes, dancing and parties (with music the louder the better!) and gambling. She was frequently spotted in her brown, polka-dot bikini sunbathing on the pool deck, the shores of Keystone Lake or anywhere the sun could be found. She had many friends and could barely walk down the street, anywhere, without running into someone she knew. Later in life, she never passed up the opportunity to go to a casino, where you could find her for hours on end at the same slot machine and hear her "Yah-hoo!" from across the casino when she won, which she always did. And in typical Wanda fashion, she demanded to be cremated with two pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a bottle of 100 Proof Southern Comfort, and to have part of her ashes spread at her favorite sun-bathing spot (by boat, if available). She was one of a kind. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wayne Gressman; five brothers, Albert, Andrew, Leonard, Henry and Stanley; and three sisters, Marjorie Negich, Mary Tokarz and Irene Mikeska Muka. Surviving Wanda are her sons, John (Paula) Gressman, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and George (Roberta) Gressman, of Export; three grandchildren, Justin (Jami) Gressman, Christy Gressman and Sara (John) Conroy; one great-grandchild, Finn Conroy, to whom Wanda was a "Great Bubba"; brothers and sisters, Edward, George, Helen Loughner and John; and also many nieces and nephews. A private family viewing for Wanda was held last week. A memorial will be held at a later date followed by an interment of ashes at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bash-Nied Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved