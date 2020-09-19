1/1
Warren D. Penrod Jr.
1950 - 2020
Warren D. Penrod Jr., 70, of Ligonier, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. He was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Ligonier, the son of the late W. Donald and Ruth J. Bateman Penrod. Warren was a member of the Ft. Palmer Presbyterian Church. He was an official at Jennerstown Speedway for more than 30 years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed racing, hunting, UNC Basketball, March Madness and golfing. He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise (Ray) Penrod; his two daughters, Sharon Van Fleet (Robert), of Scottdale, and Heidi Miller (Michael), of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Aaron and Allison VanFleet and Hannah and Mallory Miller; two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Adalyn; and his "adopted son," Tim Menoher. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. The family wishes a special thanks to the Bethlen Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
