John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Wayne A. Adams


1941 - 2020
Wayne A. Adams Obituary
Wayne A. Adams, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 6, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles L. Adams and Florence M. (Arbore) Adams. Wayne was the longtime owner and operator of the former Adams and Eve's Pet and Hobby Shop, Latrobe. He was a veteran of the Army, and he enjoyed model railroading, tropical fish and stamp collecting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn G. (Martelli) Adams; his longtime companion, Margaret "Peggy" Marcinko; a brother-in-law, Harry Thompson; two nephews, Patrick and Scott Thompson; and his dog, Skeeter. Wayne is survived by his sister, Elaine J. Thompson, of Latrobe; a nephew, Brett Thompson and his wife Amy, of Loyalhanna; and a great-nephew, Cody Thompson. There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
